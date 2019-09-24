Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

As Application Software companies, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 9.84 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurora Mobile Limited and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 23.17% and its consensus target price is $94.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and Qualys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 89%. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.