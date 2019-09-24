Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.72 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Pivotal Software Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Mobile Limited and Pivotal Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pivotal Software Inc.’s average price target is $15.33, while its potential upside is 3.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.