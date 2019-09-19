Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 215 19.33 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 highlights Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Paycom Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -3.27% and its consensus price target is $209.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders are 33.75%. Comparatively, Paycom Software Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.