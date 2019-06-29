Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.22 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ideanomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.21% for Aurora Mobile Limited with consensus target price of $9.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.