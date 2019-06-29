Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.22
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0.00%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.5%
|-18%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ideanomics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and Ideanomics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 104.21% for Aurora Mobile Limited with consensus target price of $9.7.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0%
|-6.34%
|-13.73%
|16.5%
|0%
|13.68%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|-0.59%
|-9.19%
|42.37%
|-45.81%
|-43.05%
|40.37%
For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.
Summary
Aurora Mobile Limited beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
