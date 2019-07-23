Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

We are comparing Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -12.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurora Mobile Limited and DropCar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurora Mobile Limited and DropCar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, DropCar Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and DropCar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.7 is Aurora Mobile Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has weaker performance than DropCar Inc.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.