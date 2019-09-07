Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 1.93 N/A -0.25 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Aurora Mobile Limited and ChannelAdvisor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 84.2%. Insiders held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.