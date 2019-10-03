Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00 American Software Inc. 15 5.21 26.79M 0.22 61.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 521,679,138.14% -52.9% -12.7% American Software Inc. 181,873,727.09% 5.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Mobile Limited and American Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of American Software Inc. is $15, which is potential 0.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.9% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. Comparatively, American Software Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while American Software Inc. has 27.46% stronger performance.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.