Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 68.38 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurora Mobile Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.