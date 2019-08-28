Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Touches $3.64 Low on Aug, 28; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Shorts Raised By 1.22%

The stock of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $3.35 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.64 share price. This indicates more downside for the $417.95 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $33.44 million less. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 10,922 shares traded. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has declined 33.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) had an increase of 1.22% in short interest. WDR’s SI was 17.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.22% from 16.84M shares previously. With 783,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR)’s short sellers to cover WDR’s short positions. The SI to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s float is 23.46%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 178,368 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Fincl, Inc.’s Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.48 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 30,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counselors has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Ftb Incorporated holds 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 254 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 24,658 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 3.45 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 258,273 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,177 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 35,633 shares. 1.57 million were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $417.95 million. The firm offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries.