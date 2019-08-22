Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Reaches $3.80 After 9.00% Up Move; SOPERIOR FERTILIZER COMMON SHARES (POTRF) Shorts Decreased By 11.09%

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTRF) had a decrease of 11.09% in short interest. POTRF’s SI was 179,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.09% from 202,000 shares previously. With 247,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTRF)’s short sellers to cover POTRF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0312. About 4,450 shares traded. SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (OTCMKTS:POTRF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 164,917 shares traded or 64.21% up from the average. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has declined 33.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $436.32 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JG worth $39.27 million more.

Potash Ridge Corporation explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $6.48 million. The firm explores for alunite deposits to produce sulphate of potash, sulphuric acid, and alumina. It currently has negative earnings. It principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project covering an area of approximately 15,403 acres of land located in Beaver County, Utah.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $436.32 million. The firm offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries.

