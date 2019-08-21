Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Reaches $3.78 After 7.00% Down Move; Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 27.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 59,151 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 157,705 shares with $11.22M value, down from 216,856 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $25.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 605,794 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL

The stock of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 126,411 shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has declined 33.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $434.03M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $3.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JG worth $30.38 million less.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.62 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 14.72% above currents $79.61 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9300 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 280,478 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.89M shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Llc holds 21,778 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 43,408 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 104,623 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 7,907 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 125,100 shares. Bailard has 19,458 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 16,886 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 18,650 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 30,024 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Jennison Limited Liability has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 9,750 are held by Monetary Mgmt Gru.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 339,838 shares to 2.97 million valued at $845.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 29,133 shares and now owns 437,168 shares. Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was raised too.