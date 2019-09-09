Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Reaches $3.47 52 Week Low; Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased By $154.42 Million Its Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Position

The stock of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.26 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.47 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $411.90M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $3.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.71 million less. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 35,504 shares traded. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has declined 33.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) stake by 98.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 10,005 shares with $2.25M value, down from 699,370 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc (Call) now has $12.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 721,715 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $411.90 million. The firm offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $108.36M for 28.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.