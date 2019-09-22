Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparison side by side

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.16 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aurora Mobile Limited and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 36.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.