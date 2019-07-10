Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Comparison side by side

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 QAD Inc. 44 2.45 N/A 0.44 107.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurora Mobile Limited and QAD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Aurora Mobile Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and QAD Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aurora Mobile Limited has an average price target of $9.7, and a 72.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, QAD Inc.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 22.93%. Based on the data given earlier, Aurora Mobile Limited is looking more favorable than QAD Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 55.2% respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders are 33.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors QAD Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.