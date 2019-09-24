Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 216 19.46 N/A 2.45 98.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average target price is $209, while its potential downside is -3.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and Paycom Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.