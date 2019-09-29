Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited has 13.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aurora Mobile Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 519,212,993.53% -52.90% -12.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aurora Mobile Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 19.66M 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aurora Mobile Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Aurora Mobile Limited’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aurora Mobile Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.