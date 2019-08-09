Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Contrasting side by side

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 16.08 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited. Its rival Intellicheck Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aurora Mobile Limited and Intellicheck Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurora Mobile Limited has a consensus price target of $9.7, and a 97.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.9% and 27.2% respectively. Insiders owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.