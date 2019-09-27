Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Aurora Mobile Limited and ChannelAdvisor Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aurora Mobile Limited and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 510,649,350.65% -52.9% -12.7% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,725,490.20% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has weaker performance than Aurora Mobile Limited

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.