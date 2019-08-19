Aurora Investment Counsel Trimmed Comcast (CMCSA) Stake By $812,604; Citadel Advisors Boosted Its Commscope Hldg Co (Call) (COMM) Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stake by 30.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 20,836 shares as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 47,773 shares with $1.91 million value, down from 68,609 last quarter. Comcast Corporation now has $196.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (Call) (COMM) stake by 65.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 17,100 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (Call) (COMM)'s stock declined 40.97%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 43,200 shares with $939,000 value, up from 26,100 last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc (Call) now has $2.10B valuation. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 4.21M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 29,016 were reported by Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 34,611 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 6,937 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 574,804 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 16,397 shares stake. Levin Strategies LP reported 10,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 376,010 shares. At Bancorporation stated it has 48,422 shares. Geode Management Ltd invested in 2.20M shares. Glenmede Na owns 3,103 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 118,849 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. CommScope Holding has $34 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24.50's average target is 126.22% above currents $10.83 stock price. CommScope Holding had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has "Neutral" rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has "Outperform" rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has "Hold" rating and $22 target. Raymond James upgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) on Wednesday, April 3 to "Strong Buy" rating. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to "Outperform". On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to "Buy". The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, February 22 with "Hold".

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "CommScope Announces Management Change – Business Wire" on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has 69,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 68,350 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Markston Int has 501,033 shares. 315,000 were reported by Needham Investment Limited Liability. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company invested in 35,628 shares or 0.46% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Limited has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 52.57M shares. Salem Cap Inc stated it has 14,600 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Ltd Company stated it has 1.28 million shares. Scharf Ltd Co stated it has 3.23M shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 848,695 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.78M shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – Nasdaq" on August 18, 2019.