Aurora Investment Counsel Stake in Ameren (AEE) Decreased by $423,984; As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Shares Rose, Glacier Peak Capital Cut Position

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 7,816 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 2.83 million shares traded or 121.15% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Omeros (OMER) Presents EBMT Case Report of Resolution of Gastrointestinal HSCT-TMA Following Narsoplimab Treatm – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchard Therapeutics Reports 2018 Financial Results and Reviews Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Completes Purchase of The State Bank of Townsend, Townsend, Montana – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management reported 104,068 shares. Minerva Advisors Lc owns 25,598 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 26,240 shares. Renaissance Limited Co reported 45,323 shares stake. National Bank Of America De reported 1,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 220,646 were reported by Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Liability. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). 59 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Company accumulated 167,981 shares. Pinnacle Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 2,047 shares or 0% of the stock. The Virginia-based Ejf Limited Co has invested 0.71% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Citigroup reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 231,478 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 1,240 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.16M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has 1.89 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1.50M shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 675,262 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 1,203 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The New York-based Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 11,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Division invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 5,881 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 2,498 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 34,491 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp accumulated 0.05% or 1,759 shares. Franklin accumulated 1.22M shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Corporation: Following The Oracle Of Omaha’s Advice – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.