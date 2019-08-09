Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered T (TMUS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Colgate (CL) Share Value Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 195,330 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 210,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 2.54M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 3.02M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $883.45M for 18.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $614.92M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,883 shares to 44,428 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:PFE) by 25,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX).

