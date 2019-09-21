Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered Sabre (SABR) Position by $1.44 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position by $3.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 62,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 15,078 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 77,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Communications holds 11,058 shares. Capital invested in 20.88M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 28,496 are held by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). Moreover, Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has 3.41% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 31,800 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 95,080 shares. 13,314 were accumulated by Pictet North America. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 957 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com accumulated 70,255 shares. 48,409 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26M for 32.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,631 are owned by Palouse Capital Management. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 0.21% or 65,956 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 91,522 shares. Amica Mutual has 264,430 shares. Kistler holds 0.17% or 15,725 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 134,072 shares. Park Avenue Securities reported 68,528 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 14,145 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 341,676 shares. Skytop Mngmt Ltd accumulated 161,663 shares. Joel Isaacson Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 115,444 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,616 shares. Boys Arnold Inc stated it has 32,091 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares to 11,044 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM).