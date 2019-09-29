Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered Its Mettler (MTD) Position; SL Green Realty (SLG)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 125 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 138 sold and decreased their holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 78.59 million shares, up from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding SL Green Realty Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 100 Increased: 98 New Position: 27.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Mettler (MTD) stake by 25.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 489 shares as Mettler (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1,419 shares with $1.07M value, down from 1,908 last quarter. Mettler now has $17.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $699.28. About 108,202 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. for 1.39 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 1.14 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Presima Inc. has 2.03% invested in the company for 158,200 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 107,865 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 576,898 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN

