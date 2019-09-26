Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered Copart (CPRT) Holding By $935,781; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 2.36% above currents $55.44 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5600 target. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $59.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.5000 New Target: $57.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Copart Inc. (CPRT) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 12,153 shares as Copart Inc. (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 26,281 shares with $2.04M value, down from 38,434 last quarter. Copart Inc. now has $18.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 411,519 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copart +6% due to strong margins – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,765 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 25,252 shares. 69,719 are owned by Amer Gp. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 157,238 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has 62,593 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 11,836 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg accumulated 16,193 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 48,481 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker has 67,860 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.15% or 5,323 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.33% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 110,045 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.03% or 1,355 shares.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.36 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 1.29M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson