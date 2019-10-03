Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ameren (AEE) as Market Value Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 18,444 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 218,259 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41 million for 13.50 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 125,339 shares. 25,900 are owned by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Hussman Strategic accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Estabrook Management holds 1,000 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 43,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 383,456 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 29,258 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 0.07% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1.03M shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 1.31% or 151,690 shares. First Personal Financial Ser has 7 shares. Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aqr Mngmt Llc owns 0.3% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3.61M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.