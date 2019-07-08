Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Irobot (IRBT) as Market Valuation Declined; Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Kirby (KEX) Position by $46.06 Million

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 92.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 282 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 227,938 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 321,486 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,484 for 734.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.51 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

