Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $505,750 Its Dollar General (DG) Stake; Rmb Capital Management Trimmed By $529,848 Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 22,077 shares as Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK)’s stock declined 5.76%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 543,257 shares with $13.54M value, down from 565,334 last quarter. Old Line Bancshares Inc now has $483.45M valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 132,907 shares traded or 99.89% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 14,946 shares with $1.78M value, down from 19,196 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $35.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 21.97 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $249,873 activity. Shares for $27,135 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $54,856 was bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. On Friday, February 22 Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 1,000 shares. The insider CORNELSEN JAMES W bought 613 shares worth $17,582. Shah Suhas R bought $4,898 worth of stock. 375 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $10,748 were bought by MANUEL GAIL D. Suit John M II bought $40,545 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.