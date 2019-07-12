Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $423,984 Its Ameren (AEE) Position; Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Ameren Corporation (AEE) stake by 21.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 20,774 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 26,582 last quarter. Ameren Corporation now has $18.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 341,348 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hillenbrand had 3 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 11.64% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 3.27M shares traded or 1124.58% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 40,515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 58,878 were reported by Guyasuta Invest. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 179,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,457 shares. 12,419 were accumulated by Acadian Asset. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 57,877 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Limited Liability accumulated 189,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,464 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,435 shares. 34,900 are held by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. 42,560 were reported by Pinebridge Invs L P. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 5,117 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,506 shares.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 25,052 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 32,395 shares. Legal General Pcl reported 2.87 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 4,718 shares. 3,859 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Com owns 295,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank owns 1.34M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 6,103 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0.15% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wedgewood Prtn accumulated 0.04% or 6,900 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.92M for 22.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.