Aurora Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,542 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 11,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cintas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $262.39. About 520,214 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Company has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Geode Management Ltd stated it has 16.48 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd owns 24,524 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 2.91% stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 35,500 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 1.25 million shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Logan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stock Yards State Bank And has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pettee holds 0.17% or 3,621 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Llc accumulated 33,070 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brandywine Invest Limited Co stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 16,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.81% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 20,492 were reported by Cibc Ww Corp. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Co reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr owns 8,611 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 17 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,791 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,050 shares. 4,197 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Everence Cap Management reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association owns 137,119 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 345,459 shares.

