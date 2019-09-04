Aurora Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake by $505,750; Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) by $2.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 16,721 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.38 million shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.28M shares stake. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Blackrock has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability reported 1.18% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 566,771 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.14% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 113,927 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Forest Hill reported 0.85% stake. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Monarch Prns Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,967 shares. Northern owns 146,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 21,369 shares.

