Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in T (TMUS) by $582,084; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shares Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 7,400 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 36,382 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 123,774 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 143,500 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 0.32% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.26% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 19,148 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,779 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,366 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,204 shares. Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 58,889 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 933,455 shares. Commerce Bancorp owns 6,248 shares. Brandywine Tru has invested 0.84% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameritas Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 15,674 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS)/Sprint (S) Deal Take – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VOX, TMUS, OMC, IAC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.