Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by $346,127 as Market Value Rose; Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Capital International Investors Has Lifted Stake

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 56,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 10.65 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.17M, up from 10.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.86M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 15,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 23,833 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 38,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 255,457 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 382,500 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $123.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Namen Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 672,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,321 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

