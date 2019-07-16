Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position in Irobot (IRBT) by $939,393 as Stock Value Declined; Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Valuation Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 399,806 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,552 for 760.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 247,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 41,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 4,116 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 41,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 9 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 161,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). American has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Eaton Vance holds 3,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel had sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540 on Monday, February 11. Stacy Michelle sold $171,000 worth of stock.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iRobot Holds Historical Pattern Favoring Downside off Post-Market Earnings Moves – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why iRobot Stock Lost 16% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why iRobot (IRBT) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Howton David T sold $4.20 million. $8.47 million worth of stock was sold by Mahatme Sandesh on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.47% or 845,168 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 43,431 shares. 30,391 are owned by Putnam Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.04% or 134,228 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp invested in 1.54% or 334,500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.07% or 1.04 million shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 0.53% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 195,407 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Company has 15,000 shares. Qvt Financial LP reported 3,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 82,881 shares. Axa owns 82,361 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on October 24, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, UGI, SRPT – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SRPT July 5th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).