Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shorts Lowered By 13.73%

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) had a decrease of 13.73% in short interest. YPF’s SI was 8.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.73% from 9.62M shares previously. With 2.10 million avg volume, 4 days are for Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s short sellers to cover YPF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2.28M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) stake by 25.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,579 shares as Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 13,168 shares with $1.06M value, down from 17,747 last quarter. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. now has $6.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 396,504 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.01 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 8.52% above currents $78.14 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York AG sues Dunkin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Investors Close Out September With Eye Towards Upcoming Earnings, Data – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New York AG sues Dunkin’, says company ignored cyberattacks – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 47,343 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Alta Capital Ltd Company holds 4,215 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 100 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 825 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Daiwa Securities Gru accumulated 0.03% or 42,305 shares. Auxier Asset has invested 0.06% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matters To Consider Before Buying Relatively Undervalued YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Markets Bounce On Bullish Hopes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.