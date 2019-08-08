Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Trex Company (TREX) Holding By $495,930; Veeco Instruments (VECO) Shorts Up By 16.97%

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Trex Company Inc. (TREX) stake by 28.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 20,109 shares with $1.24M value, down from 28,239 last quarter. Trex Company Inc. now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 752,482 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) had an increase of 16.97% in short interest. VECO’s SI was 2.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.97% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 293,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO)’s short sellers to cover VECO’s short positions. The SI to Veeco Instruments Inc’s float is 5.85%. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 417,984 shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 17/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,667 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 43,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.59% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). California-based Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.12% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 19,500 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp holds 13,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 130,354 shares. 14,969 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of TREX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Veeco Instruments Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 2.13% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.43M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 50,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 15,428 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 25,917 shares. Carlson Cap L P has invested 0.16% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 12,012 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 2,756 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 587,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 48 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 159 shares. 7,888 are held by Sei. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,626 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 40,489 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 72,670 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes , micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $578.75 million. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities.