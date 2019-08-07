Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Its Trex Company (TREX) Stake as Share Price Rose; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Has Cut by $928,016 Its Position

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 706,441 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 28.89 million shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump

