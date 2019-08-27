Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Position; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 14,946 shares with $1.78M value, down from 19,196 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $35.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 1.45 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Pg&E Crop (PCG) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 38,683 shares as Pg&E Crop (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 249,216 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 210,533 last quarter. Pg&E Crop now has $6.25B valuation. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 5.28M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.03 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl owns 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 189,658 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Private Advisor Limited stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meritage Mngmt invested in 55,807 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Icon Advisers owns 14,100 shares. Yorktown And Research reported 3,100 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiedemann Advisors Limited invested in 6,456 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp accumulated 6,853 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.19% or 194,942 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hendley & Incorporated has 1.73% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -1.98% below currents $139.22 stock price. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DG in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Top Pick” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Limited Com owns 252,651 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 12,417 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,852 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Group holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 34,661 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,162 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 4,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Group owns 3.66 million shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 350,657 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 114,311 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG&E Corp has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 35.59% above currents $11.8 stock price. PG&E Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 19. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.