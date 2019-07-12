Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Its Middleby (MIDD) Stake; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Sentiment Is 1.32

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 241 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 182 trimmed and sold positions in Verisk Analytics Inc. The funds in our database now own: 148.33 million shares, down from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verisk Analytics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 149 Increased: 168 New Position: 73.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased Middleby (MIDD) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,707 shares as Middleby (MIDD)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 15,885 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 20,592 last quarter. Middleby now has $7.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 194,945 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 9.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $101.13M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Millennium Management Limited Com holds 47,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Edgepoint Investment has 7.94% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Stone Run Llc stated it has 49,465 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.09% or 3,084 shares. Bamco Ny holds 8,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Piedmont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Boston Family Office Llc reported 1.18% stake. Tobam has 52,699 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 9,103 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. The Middleby has $160 highest and $135 lowest target. $146.75’s average target is 8.68% above currents $135.03 stock price. The Middleby had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CL King upgraded The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.81 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 42.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. for 245,800 shares. Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 170,374 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent & Co Inc has 3.86% invested in the company for 1.46 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insurance Co has invested 3.8% in the stock. Martin Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,855 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $182.14 million for 34.05 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.19. About 457,772 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM