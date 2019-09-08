Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Its Irobot (IRBT) Position by $939,393; Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $367,655

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 387,269 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares to 84,924 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,534 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gladius Capital LP has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,616 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc owns 66,760 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 38.60M shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 816,875 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability holds 6,063 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.14M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 223,643 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ls Inv Advisors has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited reported 91,586 shares. Moreover, Insight 2811 Inc has 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,355 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership reported 171,761 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 26,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,473 shares. Hilltop Hldg stated it has 14,345 shares.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.02 million for 26.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Llc reported 715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 6,501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fin accumulated 45,233 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 5,512 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 15,451 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 4,930 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 195,631 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 0.3% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 39,223 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 46,330 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And owns 176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,735 shares.