Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $6.99 After 9.00% Up Move; Joho Capital Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding By $975,480

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 9.76 million shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 45.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $7.07B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $7.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACB worth $635.85M more.

Joho Capital Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 56.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc acquired 5,912 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 16,462 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 10,550 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $67.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.8. About 265,861 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 32.36 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.

Analysts await Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Demsey John sold $1.52 million. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

