Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $6.75 After 8.00% Up Move; MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (MNHVF) SI Increased By 4.45%

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 26.27 million shares traded or 111.09% up from the average. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.85B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $7.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACB worth $548.32 million more.

MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) had an increase of 4.45% in short interest. MNHVF’s SI was 4.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.45% from 4.57 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 47719 days are for MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF)’s short sellers to cover MNHVF’s short positions. It closed at $23.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 31.25 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.

Analysts await Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and sells farmed salmon products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.18 billion. The firm operates in here divisions: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It has a 25.56 P/E ratio. It is involved in the fish feed production; and fish farming and processing activities.