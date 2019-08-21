Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $5.83 After 4.00% Down Move; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Sentiment Is 1.39

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 399 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 288 cut down and sold their positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 483.05 million shares, up from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 29 to 27 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 258 Increased: 305 New Position: 94.

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 8.97M shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.94B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $5.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACB worth $237.48 million less.

Analysts await Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $5.94 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.17 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

