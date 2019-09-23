Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $5.16 After 9.00% Up Move; Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased By $244.47 Million Its General Motors Company (GM) Stake

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 6.42 million shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $5.21 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $5.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACB worth $469.17 million more.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 2.75M shares with $106.08B value, down from 2.76M last quarter. General Motors Company now has $53.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.89 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – General Motors earnings: $1.43 per share, vs $1.24 expected; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 43.09% above currents $37.27 stock price. General Motors had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.93 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,774 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com. Of Vermont holds 0% or 666 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% or 58,802 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13M shares. Nexus Inv Management accumulated 452,825 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Harris Associate Lp accumulated 60.44 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd holds 247 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 5,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Foundation has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,050 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 123,318 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 2.29M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc holds 31,100 shares. Hallmark invested in 0.27% or 65,867 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 718,000 shares to 3.36M valued at $40.31 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) stake by 67,957 shares and now owns 216,436 shares. Liberty Media Corp Del Com A Braves Grp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aurora Cannabis has $11 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 45.35% above currents $5.16 stock price. Aurora Cannabis had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell” on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.