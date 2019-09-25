Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $4.58 After 9.00% Up Move; Synnex (SNX) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 106 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 112 sold and reduced their equity positions in Synnex Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 38.70 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synnex Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 96 Increased: 67 New Position: 39.

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.1823 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5777. About 5.67M shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $4.64 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACB worth $417.15M more.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.41% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 26,989 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 39,430 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Causeway Capital Management Llc has 2.3% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,025 shares.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07 million for 9.73 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 16.21% or $15.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 612,560 shares traded or 42.13% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Among 3 analysts covering Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aurora Cannabis has $11 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 63.84% above currents $4.5777 stock price. Aurora Cannabis had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 16.