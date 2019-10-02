Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches $3.94 Yearly Low; Last Week ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is -1.36% below currents $72.31 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. UBS upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. See ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) latest ratings:

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.58 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.94 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.00B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $3.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $360.18M less. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.1838 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9362. About 7.90 million shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.86 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Among 3 analysts covering Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aurora Cannabis has $11 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 90.54% above currents $3.9362 stock price. Aurora Cannabis had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.