Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has 12.15% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aurora Cannabis Inc. has 3.04% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aurora Cannabis Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aurora Cannabis Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. N/A 8 28.94 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.75 1.63 2.62

With consensus price target of $15, Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a potential upside of 172.73%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of 85.06%. With higher possible upside potential for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Aurora Cannabis Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s peers beat Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.