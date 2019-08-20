Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Capital International Sarl Has Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 117.65% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 4.44 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 87.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl acquired 89,115 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Capital International Sarl holds 191,248 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 102,133 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 5.52M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE

Among 3 analysts covering Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurora Cannabis has $15 highest and $12 lowest target. $14’s average target is 79.49% above currents $7.8 stock price. Aurora Cannabis had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 13 by GMP Securities.

More notable recent Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Exercises its REVâ„¢ License Option For South American Market – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Aurora Cannabis’s (TSE:ACB) Magnificent 2364% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Investors Buy Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Gap Down Post-Earnings – Midas Letter” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) on UK becoming Medical Cannabis Global Leader – Midas Letter” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler and narcotics dealer of medical marijuana in Germany and the European Union; and produces and sells proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, organic microgreens, vegetables, and herbs.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 14.00% above currents $47.92 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 8. SunTrust maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Capital International Sarl decreased American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) stake by 7,200 shares to 35,302 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 9,700 shares and now owns 70,300 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DXC,APPN,ATVI – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,056 are held by Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Company. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Llc reported 23,364 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 3.85M shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 34,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allen Operations Lc, New York-based fund reported 294,900 shares. 11,690 were reported by Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 475,000 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Wafra Inc holds 0.53% or 337,461 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 7,382 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 1,743 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 4.55M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 23,109 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Inc reported 9,980 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 30 shares.