Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Makaira Partners Cut By $3.04 Million Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position

Makaira Partners Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Makaira Partners Llc holds 689,535 shares with $144.48 million value, down from 704,060 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 380,928 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30 million for 16.00 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $225 lowest target. $226.67’s average target is 13.92% above currents $198.98 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. J.P. Morgan maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, Y, WST, ZBRA – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDY, NVR, ZBRA, Y: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atlantic gives Zebra bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 20,000 shares. 116,100 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Alpine Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Natixis Advsr LP reported 15,667 shares. Coldstream Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 1,126 shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jane Street Limited owns 9,838 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 65,707 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 10,641 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.06% or 6,506 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% or 3,482 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 29,473 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 2,641 shares. Shaker Invs Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,300 shares.