Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Coveraged By MKM Partners with $5.0000 Target; Shorts at Pan American Silver (PAAS) Raised By 16.37%

Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) had an increase of 16.37% in short interest. PAAS’s SI was 8.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.37% from 7.39 million shares previously. With 2.28M avg volume, 4 days are for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s short sellers to cover PAAS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 4.26 million shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M

In a analysts note published on 20 September, MKM Partners analyst just initiated coverage of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) with “Sell” rating. The price target is exactly $5.0000.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pan American Silver has $23.2000 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $17.37’s average target is 3.39% above currents $16.8 stock price. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co.

Analysts await Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 17.39 million shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.