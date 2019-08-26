Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.05. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 294.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.